5 Indian Olympic medallists and who should play them in movies

Here is a list of five Indian Olympic medallists and who should play them in movies.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jan 2017, 22:27 IST

Dangal has gone on to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film

Sports biopics are the new flavour of Bollywood. With the likes of Dangal, and MS Dhoni: An Untold Story successful commercially and at the same time receiving critical acclaim, this is one genre that is here to stay.

A number of sports biopics like Sachin: A Billion Dreams, and Marriyappan have already been lined up for this year and fans cannot wait for their release. A major part of the success of these biopics, though, can be attributed to the casting directors who select the actors who portray the sports personalities on the big screen.

There are still a number of stories of Indian sporting heroes that need to be told on the silver screen. On that note, we list five Indian Olympic medallists, with a story worth telling and also try to take on the role of casting director and name actors who would be perfect to portray the role in movies.

#1 Aamir Khan as Abhinav Bindra

Abhinav Bindra with his gold medal

Abhinav Bindra is a living legend when it comes to Olympic sports in India. The ace shooter became India’s only individual gold medallist at the Olympics when he claimed the gold medal in the Men’s 10m Air-Rifle at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

It was also India’s first gold medal in the Olympics in 28 years – the last time India had won the gold medal was in 1980 when the men’s hockey team claimed it. Bindra is also the only Indian to have held the World and Olympic titles at the same time in any sport.

Hailing from a Punjabi family, Bindra’ the journey to the Olympics is a remarkable story. An intriguing finale in Beijing could be the essence of any feature film based on him and celebrated actor Aamir Khan would be the ideal person for his portrayal on the screen.

The actor, who is labelled as a ‘perfectionist’, has hardly taken a step wrong in the film industry. He has already proved his mettle in sports-based films in Lagaan and in Dangal. Aamir as Abhinav Bindra would be the perfect person to portray India’s Olympic hero on the big screen.