Ashwini Ponnappa feels there is no room for error in the 11-point format of the Premier Badminton League

The Bengaluru team begin their home leg on Saturday.

Ashwini Ponnappa will have a vital role to play if the Blasters are to have a good home leg

Heading into their home leg of the 2017 Premier Badminton League, starting on Saturday, the Bengaluru Blasters have an uphill task ahead of them. Currently placed 5th in the standings, the team possess some real fine talent, who now to step their game and get their side back on track.

Ahead of the start of the campaign, doubles specialist Ashwini Ponnappa and head coach Arvind Bhat spoke about the format, the present squad and more.

Ashwini Ponnappa

1.On the new format:

A: You don't really have a choice. You have to get adjusted to it, you know it is quicker, faster, there is no room for error. And even if you are leading, if you make a couple of errors, the match could anyway.It makes it quite exciting.

As players, we have to be sharp on the court and really consistent.

2.Comparison between last season and this season's teams:

A: Definitely, this year’s team is a bit more strong. We have a few Koreans, who are very strong, Viktor Axelson in the Singles. I would not want to compare, but yes this season’s team does look a bit stronger.

3.Playing in front of home crowd and impact on performance:

A: Having support is always wonderful, especially when you are trailing and you are down, and when the crowd backs you it eggs you up and puts a lot of pressure on the opponent. I have always loved playing in front of a full house and it will definitely help the team as well.

Arvind Bhat, head coach Bengaluru Blasters

1.On the new format

A: The difference between 15 and 11 point format is not much. Perhaps, the 15 point format was a bit longer. Now they wanted to make it 11. It benefits the players as well since they travel a lot. If its half, they are a bit more comfortable, but the pressure is more, but the players have reacted to that pressure positively.

2.Comparison between last season and this season's teams:

A: Definitely. Because last year we made a small mistake with the Men’s Doubles, but this year, we have a more competent pairing and I feel that has strengthened

3.Presence of an Olympic medallist like Viktor Axelson:

A: I think it’s not just Viktor, the Koreans are also World No.1. So these three guys provide a very good stability to the team. Great to have Viktor among us. He is young, already an Olympic medalist and very receptive to a lot of things. We also have many options in the Mixed Doubles, it is the format which requires to pick the right combination.

4.Crowd Support:

The thing about the Bengaluru crowd is that they are kinda neutral. They know their game and are appreciative of the opponents as well. But we want them to support us a bit more. Maybe the franchise can do something to pump them up and support our lads more.