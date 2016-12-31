Bishan Singh Bedi and Jwala Gutta along with other Olympians sign pettion for implementations of Lodha reforms in all sports

Enactment of such a step will benefit Indian sports to a large extent.

by Sounak Mullick News 31 Dec 2016, 11:48 IST

Bishan Bedi was a part of the famous ‘Indian spin quartet’

What's the story?

Former Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi, veteran shuttler Jwala Gutta and other respected retired sportspersons along including Olympians and Test cricketers have signed a writ petition to enact the recommendations of the apex court-appointed Justice Lodha Committee for all sports in the country. Filed in the form of a PIL, the petition has been signed following the Supreme Court passed the final order after accepting its appointed Justice Lodha Committee’s recommendations for sweeping reforms in the BCCI.

As per an official press release, as many as 28 sports personalities from various spheres are involved in making this significant step towards the betterment of sports in the country.

The release also stated, “We, 28 former Olympians, Padma Shri, Arjuna Awardees, Dronacharya Awardees, Test Cricketers along with some administrators from sports disciplines in Hockey, Football, Cricket, Athletics, Volleyball, Badminton, Kabaddi, Swimming and Para Olympics have filed this petition in the Supreme Court for the below mentioned reasons and betterment of sports promotion and development in India.”

In case you didn't know...

Following the various corruptions, betting and match-fixing scandals revolving around Cricket in our country in the year, the Supreme Court appointed a men panel led by Justice R.M.Lodha to look into the functioning of the BCCI.

After scrutinising minutely, the Lodha Committee laid down certain implementations to the BCCI with a specific deadline, which they failed. The BCCI stated that they have ‘practical difficulties’ to implement the recommendations. As a counter, the Supreme Court passed a judgment adjourning the review petition filed by the BCCI challenging the suggestions laid by the Lodha Committee.

Heart of the matter

The main aim of this move is to provide a transparency in sports bodies of the nation for their proper functioning. A few main recommendations made by the Lodha Panel include disclosure of assets by players and officials, a maximum of three terms for office-bearers with no more than two consecutive terms, exclusion of ministers or government servants in a sports body and inclusion under RTI.

“It may be observed that some of the recommendations made by the Justice Lodha Committee are already found in the National Sports Code. However, some of the salient and salutary recommendations need to be adopted by the Government of India in the National Sports Code to ensure the smooth, transparent manner which is most beneficial for the development of the sport,” said the release as per the reports of DNAIndia.com.

Sportskeeda’s take

After much drama and fuss involving the growing corruption and match-fixing in Indian cricket, it is going to be a very positive move if the mentioned reforms and recommendations are implemented on various sports bodies. It will ensure that a clear and true picture of Indian sports is reflected in front of everyone.