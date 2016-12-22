BWF Rankings: PV Sindhu rises to career-best ranking, reclaims India No. 1 spot

PV Sindhu: Ending the year on a high

PV Sindhu’s stunning show at the Dubai World Superseries Finals on debut has triggered a rise of four places in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) Rankings released on Thursday. The 21-year-old, who made it to the semi-finals of the prestigious year-ender, has now reached her career-best ranking of 6th.

It has also enabled her to overtake Saina Nehwal, who has dropped one place to 10th.

Sindhu, who was rightly adjudged the ‘Most Improved Player’ by BWF, raised her level by leaps and bounds throughout the season. She finished with two titles – the China Open and the Malaysia Masters with the other big highlights being the Rio Olympic silver and the Hong Kong Open final.

Nepal IS winner Abhishek Yelegar jumps up 20 places

Last week’s Nepal International Series men’s singles winner Abhishek Yelegar climbed 20 places after his win to secure the 117th place. It was the steadily-rising Yelegar’s second title in as many weeks after triumphing at the Bangladesh International Challenge the week before.

There was, however, not much change for the top Indian shuttlers in men’s singles. Kidambi Srikanth plunged two spots to be 15th while HS Prannoy and Sourabh Varma rose to be 28th and 46th respectively.

Rankireddy and Shetty continue rising

In men’s doubles, the Nepal IS champions Arjun MR and Shlok Ramchandran surged nine spots to be 92nd. The fast-rising teen team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also climbed a solitary rung to be placed at 68th.

Manu Attri/B Sumeeth Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra/Akshay Dewalkar held on to 21st and 47th respectively.

The Nepal IS titlists in women’s doubles Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram were no exceptions either. The Indian duo made their debut in the top 50 at the 50th position.

They are the top Indian women’s doubles team now after Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa broke up recently. Ponnappa and new partner N Sikki Reddy, meanwhile, jumped one spot to be 111th.

In mixed doubles, Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra remained static at 16th while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Maneesha K reached a career-high 72nd.