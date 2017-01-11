PBL 2017: Chennai Smashers beat Awadhe Warriors 4-3 in their final group match

Details from the game between Chennai Smashers and Awadhe Warriors.

PV Sindhu won her match in convincing fashion

Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk vs Wong Wing Ki Vincent

The opening game saw the Thailand shuttler take the upper hand in the contest, as he won the game 11-6 but in the interval of the second game it was the Hong Kong player had strengthened his grip over proceedings with a 6-5 lead at the break.

Following the break, Wong Wing and Tanongsak were involved in a tight contest but it was the latter who won the game 11-9 to take the tie into a decider.

The decider began on an even keel with no player taking a clear advantage at any stage, but it was Tanongsak, who went 6-5 in front at the break.It proved to be a tightly fought contest post the break as both players match one another shot for shot, however at the 8-8 mark, it was Vincent, who took the first real step at winning the match, going 10-8 in front but Tanongsak pulled things back soon, enough three points of his own to make it 10-10.

But Vincent held his nerve winning two points straight to make it 12-10 in his favour.

Final Scoreline: Wong Wing Ki Vincent beat Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 11-6 9-11 12-10

Chris Adcock/Gabrielle Adcock vs Bodin Isara/Prajakta Sawant

The Awadhe pair playing for the first time in the competition showed excellent coordination, taking a 3-0 lead, but the Adcocks brought their experience into play, winning three points straight to make 3-3 before taking a 4-3 lead and then extended that lead to 6-3.

They then continued to carry the momentum post the break and eventually routed the visitors 11-4.

The Adcocks again began Game 2 on the positive front, taking a 4-2 lead but the Awadhe pair fought back exceedingly well to level the score at 5-5 before taking a 6-5 lead at the break.

They gathered good momentum post the break to take an 8-6 lead but the home pair leveled the score an 8-8 soon enough. They then took the upper hand in the contest and eventually sealed the game 11-9 to make it 1-1.

Chris Adcock/Gabrielle Adcock beat Bodin Isara/Prajakta Sawant 11-4 11-9

Parupalli Kashyap vs Aditya Joshi[Trump Match called by Chennai Smashers]

It was Joshi, who began in confident fashion, taking a 3-1 lead in the opening game but Kashyap came back strongly to level the score at 3-3 and then took the lead at 4-3. The youngster though kept the game alive by equalling the score at 5-5, however, it was Kashyap, who went 6-5 in front.

The experienced shuttler then brought his tricks into play post the break, winning the game 11-7.

Like the opening game, Joshi got off the blocks quickly, taking a 4-1 lead and then extended that lead to 6-1 at the break. Post the break, the 30-year-old showed a lot more intent at the start, winning three points straight to make it 4-6.

However, Joshi put in an absolutely nerveless performance in the rest of the game, keeping the lead with himself right throughout to win the game 11-5 and take the match into a decider.

In the deciding game, Kashyap once again found himself on the back foot trailing 1-3.However, he got his act together soon later, winning 4 out of the next 5 points to take a 5-4. But Joshi once again showed excellent composure to level the score at 5-5 before taking a 6-5 lead at the break.

Post the break, Kashyap got off the blocks much faster taking an 8-6 lead and courtesy a few smashes and also helped by a few unforced errors from Joshi, clinched the game 11-7, thereby surviving a scare.

Paraupalli Kashyap beat Aditya Joshi 11-7 5-11 11-7

PV Sindhu vs Rituparna Das

The reigning Olympic silver medalist began in confident fashion, taking a 4-2 lead and then extending it to 6-2 at the break. Post the break she maintained her grip over the game, winning it 11-4.

The second game once again proved to be a one-sided contest as the Smashers shuttler dominated proceedings completely to lead 6-2 at the break.Post the break, Sindhu displayed her usual aggressive game, not allowing Rituparna any room to eventually seal the game 11-6 and give her side a 4-1 lead.

PV Sindhu beat Rituparna Das 11-4 11-6

Mads Pieler Kolding/Chris Adcock vs V Shem Goh/Markos Kido[Trump called by Awadhe Warriors]

The match began on an even keel with no pair taking full control at any point and courtesy an unforced error from Goh and Kido, took a 6-5 lead at the break. However, post the interval, Goh and Kido completely a fine comeback to win the game 12-10.

The second game followed the exact same route as the first with neither pair taking a convincing lead and it was once again the Smashers pair who went 6-5 in front. Post the break, the pair of Goh and Kido continued to hold all the aces and won the game 11-8.

Shem Goh/Markos Kido beat Mads Pieler Kolding/Chris Adcock 12-10 11-8