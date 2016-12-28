PBL 2017: New schedule announced, Chennai matches shifted to Bengaluru

The PBL-2 commences on Sunday, January 1, 2017.

The earlier schedule had the Chennai leg matches from January 10-11

In a new announcement, all the 2017 Premier Badminton League (PBL) matches that were originally supposed to be held in the city of Chennai, have now been shifted to Bengaluru. The Koramangala Indoor Stadium in the Garden City will thus play host to the Bengaluru leg, besides being the home stadium for the Chennai matches.

The pan-Indian six-franchise league is set to commence on January 1, 2017 at Hyderabad while the final is scheduled on January 14 at New Delhi.

Sindhu vs Marin in opener

The second season of the PBL kicks off with a mouthwatering clash between PV Sindhu’s Chennai Smashers and Carolina Marin’s Hyderabad Hunters. The rematch of the Olympic final between Sindhu and Marin is being billed as the clash of the titans and is eagerly awaited.

After two days of action at Hyderabad, the league moves on to Mumbai (January 3-4), followed by Lucknow (5-6 January), Bengaluru (7-11 January), Delhi (12-14 January).

Saina vs Sindhu on January 11

Another match that is a must-watch for Indian badminton lovers is the marquee face-off between the country’s top two shuttle queens Saina Nehwal and Sindhu. The two are set to meet on January 11 at Bengaluru when Nehwal’s Awadhe Warriors and Sindhu’s Chennai Smashes lock horns with each other.

The two have met just once in international competition with Saina winning that encounter. It will be interesting to see how the Rio Olympic silver medallist Sindhu responds this time after all the improvements she has made in 2016.

Here is the revised schedule of the PBL-2:

Jan 1: (Hyderabad)—Hyderabad Hunters v/s Chennai Smashers

Jan 1: (Hyderabad)—Bengaluru Blasters v/s Delhi Acers

Jan 2: (Hyderabad)—Awadhe Warriors v/s Hyderabad Hunters

Jan 3: (Mumbai)—Bengaluru Blasters v/s Chennai Smashers

Jan 3: (Mumbai) — Delhi Acers v/s Mumbai Rockets

Jan 4: (Mumbai) — Hyderabad Hunters v/s Mumbai Rockets

Jan 5: (Lucknow) — Awadhe Warriors v/s Delhi Acers

Jan 6: (Lucknow) — Awadhe Warriors v/s Mumbai Rockets

Jan 7: (Bangalore) —Bengaluru Blasters v/s Hyderabad Hunters

Jan 8: (Bangalore) — Delhi Acers v/s Chennai Smashers

Jan 8: (Bangalore) —Bengaluru Blasters v/s Mumbai Rockets

Jan 9: (Bangalore) — Awadhe Warriors v/s Bengaluru Blasters

Jan 10: (Bangalore) — Mumbai Rockets v/s Chennai Smashers

Jan 11: (Bangalore) — Awadhe Warriors v/s Chennai Smashers

Jan 12: (Delhi) — Delhi Acers v/s Hyderabad Hunters

Jan 13: (Delhi) —First semi-final

Jan 13: (Delhi) —Second semi-final

Jan 14: (Delhi) —Final