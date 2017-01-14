PBL 2017: PV Sindhu guides Chennai Smashers to the title

In an enthralling battle, Chennai emerged victorious 4-3 against Mumbai Rockets.

In an absolutely riveting final, the PV Sindhu-led Chennai Smashers edged past the Mumbai Rockets 4-3 to win the 2017 Premier Badminton League (PBL) title at the Siri Fort Indoor Stadium at Delhi on Saturday. This was the maiden PBL title for the southern franchise after finishing as the semi-finalists last year.

Denmark Open champion Tanongsak S was the one who delivered the championship-winning points after the Thai beat Mumbai’s Ajay Jayaram, 9-11, 11-7, 11-3.

Earlier in the day, Rio Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu played a brilliant match to prevail over the 3rd ranked Sung Ji Hyun of the Mumbai Rockets, 11-8, 11-8.

Both the teams, meanwhile, won their respective Trumps. The Chennai mixed doubles duo of Chris and Gabrielle Adcock beat the Mumbai pair of Nipitphon P and Nadiezda Zieba 11-9, 11-6 in the opening match of the final.

Mumbai won their Trump through the men’s doubles pair of Lee Yong Dae and Nipitphon, who got the better of Chris Adcock and Mads Pieler Kolding, 12-10, 11-6. Their win enabled them to come back into the tie after initially trailing 0-3.

Mumbai’s HS Prannoy continued to sizzle after remaining unbeaten throughout the PBL-2. The Mumbai ace beat his India teammate Parupalli Kashyap, 11-4, 8-11, 11-8 to notch up his seventh win in a row.

