PBL 2017: Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu clash headlines the semi-finals

The semi-final face-off between Awadhe Warriors and Chennai Smashers that has made this much-awaited match possible after three years.

After a long wait, the marquee clash of the top two shuttle queens of India – Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu – is finally scheduled to take place during the semi-finals of the 2017 Premier Badminton League (PBL-2) at the Siri Fort Indoor Stadium on Friday.

It is the semi-final face-off between the Awadhe Warriors and the Chennai Smashers that has made this much-awaited match possible after three years. The day’s other semi-final will see the Mumbai Rockets taking on the Hyderabad Hunters and there too, an exciting women’s singles contest will take place between the World No. 2 Carolina Marin and the World No. 3 Sung Ji Hyun.

Saina vs Sindhu clash is the match of the day

The Chennai Smashers and the Awadhe Warriors met just two days back in the former’s home leg. The result was a 4-3 win for the Smashers but the Warriors’ star players Saina Nehwal and Srikanth Kidambi were missing that day.

With the return of the duo, it would be a much tougher outing for the Chennai franchise and even if they end up winning, it wouldn’t be a comfortable one. Without a doubt, the lion’s share of attention would be on the Saina vs Sindhu match and the outcome could be pivotal for the final result.

They met twice at this pan-India league in 2013 and at the Syed Modi International the following year. Both of those matches went Saina’s way.

However, things have changed since then. While Nehwal is making a recovery from knee surgery, it is Sindhu who has finally blossomed into an all-round player, giving ample evidence of her full potential.

At the PBL-2 too, the 21-year-old Rio Olympic medallist has been in impeccable form, picking up from where she had left in 2016. The only match she lost was to the Olympic champion Carolina Marin even though she did take a game off the Spaniard.

Although Nehwal admittedly needs another couple of months to reach peak fitness, she has provided flashes of her brilliance. She too succumbed to Marin but didn’t lose a single match thereafter. Sindhu should be the favourite this time but Nehwal should never be counted out.

With Srikanth in the Warriors’ ranks, the Lucknow franchise should feel more confident but it’s the doubles that could make all the difference. Chris and Gabrielle Adcock of Chennai have remained unbeaten together at the PBL-2 and their form holds up, it could prove to be crucial.

Marin vs Sung should be the biggest highlight of second semi-final

The last showdown between the Mumbai Rockets and the Hyderabad Hunters turned out to be a 2-1 victory for the former. Incidentally, that was the only time that Marin lost her women’s singles match at the PBL-2. Sung, ranked No. 3, has come to the league with a lot of confidence, having reached the final of the Dubai World Superseries Finals.

She brought forth all that courage and conviction in her league defeat of Marin. By mixing up her shots, she managed to stave off the Spaniard’s challenge in an engrossing match. Can she repeat that for her team?

It is to be remembered that Marin hates to lose and she has rebounded well after that defeat. She would look for every opportunity to avenge that one setback she has had so far. And if the southpaw strikes early, it could be a deadly blow for the Rockets if their men’s singles duo somehow doesn’t click.