PBL 2017 Team profile: Hyderabad Hunters

Carolina Marin is the costliest players of this season

Helmed by Spanish superstar Carolina Marin, the Hyderabad Hunters, who finished fifth in 2016, look very much a compact team and a big contender for the 2017 Premier Badminton League (PBL-2) title. The Olympic champion will undoubtedly be the player in focus and that is vindicated by the whopping Rs 61.5 lakh the Hunters shelled out for her at the PBL-2 auctions, making her the costliest players of this season.

While the southpaw will be stealing the limelight, the men’s singles squad is no slouch either. The Hunters boast of three established players, each of whom is capable of doing some real damage on his day. Sameer Verma is coming to the PBL-2 in sizzling form having reached his maiden Superseries final at the Hong Kong Open in November.

Rajiv Ouseph is the highest-ranked men’s singles player at 16th and has oodles of experience at the top level, having won medals at the Commonwealth Games and the European Championships. Most importantly, he is very familiar with the PBL ambience and played a crucial role in helping the Delhi Acers win the title last season.

B Sai Praneeth is the third men’s singles exponent who has begun to assert himself at the top tier of the sport. The World No. 37 grabbed his maiden Grand Prix title at the Canada Open this year and reached the quarter-finals of the Macau Open at the end of the season and definitely has some momentum.

In doubles too, they have a strong line-up. The presence of the current World No. 1 Tan Wee Kiong and the former World No. 1 Tan Boon Heong make the Hunters formidable.

India’s fast-rising doubles star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is also a part of this team. The 16-year-old, touted by many as the best of the next generation, has been on a roll this season and has won as many as seven titles across men’s doubles and mixed doubles. He will definitely be one handy player should they need his services.

Meghana Jakkampudi is the other Indian doubles expert, donning the Hunters jersey. The 20-year-old won the Nepal International Series this month and has jumped nine places to her career-best ranking of 50th.

In mixed doubles, the Hyderabad franchise can bank on the seasoned World No. 13 Chau Hoi Wah of Hong Kong.

I am ready to learn from Tan Wee Kiong: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

The inclusion of the reigning World No. 1 men’s doubles player Tan Wee Kiong not only makes the Hunters a solid unit, but it also gives the team’s youngsters a rare opportunity to learn from the world’s best. 16-year-old Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, particularly, is excited about sharing space with the Malaysian legend.

The teen has found some great success on the doubles court this season but he is definitely looking forward to this one big chance of sharpening his skills with inputs from such a high-profile player.

“I am ready to learn from Tan Wee Kiong. Last time also there was Markis Kido and I learned so much from him. This time it is Tan and I am looking forward to it.”

He is also very hopeful about his team’s chances of winning the PBL-2.

“We have good chances of winning because Carolina Marin is there. Tan Wee Kiong won the Olympic silver medal this year in men’s doubles. Men’s singles is also looking good with Sai bhaiyya and Sameer bhaiyya being there,” he explained in an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda.

Career highlights of Team Hyderabad Hunters members:

Carolina Marin (WR 2 in women’s singles, Spain) – 2016 Olympic gold, 2016 and 2014 European Championships, 2015 and 2014 World Championships, 2015 All England Championships, 2015 Malaysian Open, 2015 Australian Open, 2015 French Open, 2015 Hong Kong Open

Sri Krishna Priya (WR 153 in women’s singles, India) – 2016 India International Series semi-finals

Rajiv Ouseph (WR 16 in men’s singles, England) – 2010 Commonwealth Games silver, European Championships – 2014 silver, 2016 and 2010 bronze, 2010 US Open, 2009 Canadian Open

Sameer Verma (WR 36 in men’s singles, India) – 2016 Hong Kong Open silver

B Sai Praneeth (WR 37 in men’s singles, India) – 2016 Canada Open Grand Prix

Tan Wee Kiong (WR 1 in men’s doubles, Malaysia) – 2016 Olympic silver, 2014 Commonwealth Games gold, 2014 Asian Games bronze, 2016 World Superseries Finals, 2016 Denmark Open, 2016 Syed Modi International, 2013 Macau Open, 2015 Yonex Grand Prix in men’s doubles

Tan Boon Heong (WR 14 in men’s doubles, Malaysia) – Asian Games – 2006 gold, 2010 silver; 2010 Commonwealth Games gold, 2007 All England Championships, World Championships – 2010 silver, 2009 bronze; 2007 Malaysia Superseries, 2007 and 2009 Swiss Open Superseries, 2007 Denmark Open Superseries in men’s doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (WR 68 in men’s doubles, India) – 2016 Mauritius International, 2016 India International Series, 2016 India International Challenge, 2016 Bangladesh International Challenge in men’s doubles

Chau Hoi Wah (WR 13 in mixed doubles, Hong Kong) – 2015 and 2009 Australian Open, 2015 and 2013 Canada Open, 2013 US Open, 2014 Asia Championships in mixed doubles

Meghana Jakkampudi (WR 50 in women’s doubles, India) – 2016 Nepal International Series, 2016 Bangladesh International silver, 2014 India International silver

