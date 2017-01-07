Premier Badminton League 2017: Carolina Marin gives Hyderabad Hunters a 4-3 win

Marin played a superb trump match against Ponnappa.

Carolina Marin won the crucial Trump game to clinch the tie for her side

1.Boonsak Ponsana(Bengaluru Blasters) vs Sameer Verma(Hyderabad Hunters)

The Hunters got off an excellent start with Verma taking a 4-0 lead, showing no signs of playing an experienced player like Ponsana. The errors continued to persist in the Thailand shuttler’s game and the Indian held the aces at the break, with a 6-0 lead.

Post the break Ponsana staged a superb comeback, winning 5 out of the next 6 points to make 7-5, but Verma ensured he didn’t complete the comeback, seizing the initiative back at that point, winning 6 out of the next 9 points to win the game 11-8.

In the second game, however, it was Ponsana who began on a confident note, taking an early 3-1 lead, but Verma staged a superb comeback, post that, winning four out of the next five points to take a 5-4 lead before taking the lead at 6-5 in the mid-game interval.

Verma employed an aggressive game post the break, to win three straight points and edge closer to a win and eventually closed the game out comfortably 11-7 to make it 1-0 for the Hunters.

Final Result: Sameer Verma beat Boonsak Ponsana 11-8 11-7

2.Sung Hyun Ko/Sikki Reddy(Bengaluru Blasters) vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Carolina Marin(Hyderabad Hunters)

After losing the opening match, the second one became absolutely vital for the home team and Sung and Reddy began in excellent fashion, taking a 4-1 lead as Satwik and Marin found it tough to get going at the start. But they did find their groove soon and cut the lead to one by making it 4-3 but could not prevent the Blasters pair from taking a 6-4 lead at the break.

Post the break, Sung and Sikki kept the momentum on their side and like the case before the break, Satwik and Marin found it hard to capitalize on the initial points, which eventually cost them the game 11-9.

The second game saw Sung and Sikki carry on from where they are left off in the opening game, and helped also by a few errors from Satwik, took a 4-0 lead, which was stretched to 6-1 at the interval.

The Blasters pair held the upper hand after the interval and despite a late surge of points for Satwik and Marin, which saw them win 5 out of the next 7 points, clinched the game 11-7.

Final Result: Sung Hyun Ko/Sikki Reddy beat Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Carolina Marin 11-9 11-7

3.Viktor Axelson(Bengaluru Blasters) vs Sai Praneeth(Hyderabad Hunters)[Trump called by Bengaluru]

In the trump match, The Dane employed the net to good effect, forcing Sai to play it short before finishing it off with the smash. He went 3-1 in front at the start and eventually went 6-2 ahead at the break.

Post the break, the reigning Olympic bronze medalist piled on the pressure further on Sai Praneeth, using the jump smash to good effect to give the Indian little time to respond, clinching the game 11-6.

The start of the second game was vital for the Indian, but Axelson ensured he didn’t let go off the momentum from the opening game, taking a 3-1 lead and courtesy a few errors from the Indian, took a 6-2 lead at the break.

The other side of the break saw Axelson further dominate proceedings and eventually clinched a one-sided game 11-5 to make it 3-1 for his side.

Final Result: Viktor Axelson beat Sai Praneeth 11-6 11-5

4.Sung Hyun Ko/Yeon Seong Yoo(Bengaluru Blasters) vs Boon Heong Tan/Wee Kiong Tan(Hyderabad Hunters)

The game began at a riveting pace and it was the Blasters, who set the tone early on, taking a 6-3 lead at the break. Post the interval, both pairs continued to be high net game, rarely going back for smashes, and it was Sung and Yeon, who won the game 11-5.

The second game saw the Blasters pair blaze away with the initial points, taking a 4-1 lead, continuing to employ a game that was closer to the net and the pressure showed on the Hunters pair, when they made a service error to give the Hunters a 6-3 lead at the interval.

Post the break, the pairing of Sung and Yoo carried the momentum forward, but at the 3-8 mark, the pairing of Tan and Tan staged a remarkable comeback to clinch 6 out of the next 9 points to make it 6-9 and then won 7 out of the next 9 points to in the game in dramatic fashion 13-11.

The Hunters began the decider in confident fashion, taking a 3-1 lead, and made it 6-3 in their favour at the break.

Post the interval, they continued their surge, putting enormous pressure on the Blasters pair, and eventually won the game 11-8 to make it 3-2 in the tie.

Final Result: Boon Heong Tan/Wee Kiong Tan beat Sung Hyun Ko/Yeon Seong Yoo 5-11 13-11 11-8

5.Ashwini Ponnappa(Bengaluru Blasters) vs Carolina Marin(Hyderabad Hunters)[Trump called by Hunters]

Ponnappa got off to the best start possible, taking a 4-2 lead in the game, but Marin pegged things back soon making it 4-4 and then took the lead at 5-4. But the Indian employed a lovely smash and backed that with another cross court winner to make it 6-5 in her favour at the break.

Post the interval, The Indian showed excellent judgement, particularly at the far end and made judicial use of her smash, winning the game 11-9.

The Spaniard was under pressure in the second game and had to start well, and she did, taking a 4-0 lead early on and then extending it to 6-2 at the break. Post the interval, the Indian began to error a bit too much to her liking and eventually lost the game 11-5.

The early points were vital in the decider and it was the Indian, who got off the blocks faster, taking a 3-1 lead. But the Olympic champion kept the pressure on the India, clinching 3 out of the next 4 points to make it 4-4.

But two errors from Marin at the net, meant that it was Ponnappa, who led 6-4 at the break.

Post the interval, the Spaniard bounced back in sensational fashion to win three straight points to make it 7-6. But the Indian showed superb amount of composure amidst raptures in the venue, to win two more points to make it 8-7 in her favour.

But Marin is not the Olympic champion for nothing and won four straight points on the trot to make it 11-8 in her favour and give the Hunters the tie.

Final Scoreline: Carolina Marin beats Ashwini Ponnappa 9-11 11-5 11-8