Aamir's portrayal in 'Dangal' reminded me of my father: Satnam Singh Bhamara

by IANS News 30 Dec 2016, 22:44 IST

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) National Basketball Association player Satnam Singh Bhamara says superstar Aamir Khan's portrayal in "Dangal" reminded him of his own father.

Praising the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, Bhamara, who created history last year by becoming the first Indian to get drafted into the elite professional basketball league, also said that actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, who essay the Phogat sisters in the film, have done a "terrific job".

"'Dangal' touched my heart because Aamir Khan's portrayal of Mahavir Singh Phogat reminded me of how my own father supported me in my initial years. The girls have done a terrific job, and the film took me back to my initial days of struggle when I was mastering the art of playing basketball," Bhamara said in a statement.

He added: "'Dangal' reflects the hard work that any sportsperson has to endure to reach the big stage, irrespective of gender. The early years of a sportsperson, when resources are limited, plays a huge part in shaping his or her career. And success is never achieved overnight."

The film which released on December 23, is based on Mahavir Singh Phogat, who taught wrestling to his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari.

Bhamara on the other hand also has a feature-documentary made on him titled "One in a Billion," which chronicles his journey to become the first Indian-born basketball player drafted into the NBA.

