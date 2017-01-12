India's first NBA player Satnam Singh trains with WWE; likely to join WWE soon

Satnam took a trip to Orlando last week to workout at WWE's Performance Centre facility.

Satnam Singh at WWE’s training facility

What’s the story?

Indian basketball player Satnam Singh Bhamara has been wooed by the world of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The 7’2” basketball player even took a trip to Orlando last week to workout at WWE’s Performance Centre facility. A career as a professional wrestler is gradually emerging as a Plan B for Satnam.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, his manager, Sunny Gill said, “I can confirm with you that during the visit to WWE's facility, Satnam Singh was offered a role within WWE as they are really looking to capture the Indian market. They wanted someone specifically Hindi speaking, but unfortunately, we had to decline the offer as Satnam really wants to play in the NBA now. However, we are not ruling this out as a potential option in the future. They also spoke about how he is a perfect replacement for the Great Khali.”

Satnam learning the tricks at the WWE facility

A statement released by the WWE said, “Satnam Singh participated in the workouts alongside WWE recruits this week, taking their exploratory steps inside the squared circle. Satnam was at the WWE Performance Centre in Orlando for tryouts from January 3. He had a few pro athletes along with him and if selected, he’ll be offered a contract and he’ll become a Superstar of WWE.”

In case you didn’t know…

Satnam Singh hit the headlines in 2015 when he was picked up by NBA team Dallas Mavericks in the draft. However, he was loaned off to the D-league outfit Texas legends which is a subsidiary of the Mavericks.

He featured in 19 games (started in two) in his debut season spending 150 minutes on the court and scored 29 points. But this season, Satnam has featured only thrice, playing 11 minutes overall, and has scored only 4 points.

The heart of the matter

The Indian youngster harbours dreams of a career in professional wrestling once he his basketball career is over. He went to Orlando to meet WWE management and even took permission from this team, the Texas Legends, to train at WWE’S facility.

On reaching Orlando, Satnam even posted a picture on Instagram enthusiastically, saying big things are coming in 2017.

My agent @internationaltking and I Just land in Orlando big things coming in 2017 A photo posted by SINGH IS KING (@hellosatnam) on Jan 3, 2017 at 7:39pm PST

It is clear that WWE is trying to woo the Punjab-born basketball player with the sheen and gleam of professional wrestling. Previously, the WWE had recognised the potential of boosting their popularity in the sub-continent by bringing in Indian wrestlers. It became evident when seven-footer Dilip Singh Rana made his appearance in the WWE in 2006 as the Great Khali.

What’s next?

If the 21-year-old cager joins WWE eventually, it will definitely make the headlines in India. However, for now, he will concentrate on his basketball career and try to climb up the rungs of NBA and help India take the sport forward.

Sportskeeda’s take

WWE has long boasted a great fan-following in the subcontinent whereas the NBA is steadily picking up in popularity. The WWE has taken significant steps in increasing the fan base in India and Satnam’s potential addition could prove to be yet another winner for the WWE.