14-year-old girl dies during 'Khelo India' competition in Tamil Nadu

What’s the story?

In a very disheartening incident, a 14-year old girl from Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu died while taking part in the ‘Khelo India’ boxing competition, conducted by the Sports Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) held in the Tharuvai Sports ground.

The deceased has been identified as K Marishwary, daughter of Kennedy, a daily wage labourer belonging to Mathavan Nagar near Korampallam. Marishwary was a student of class nine at a government higher secondary school in Sorispuram near Korampallam. She was taking part in the under-15 age group boxing championship and was accompanied by her coach Subburaj and mother Easwari.

Tuticorin District SP Ashwin Kotnis said, "We've registered a case of accidental death. We are investigating. It appears she felt giddy during the match. Her mother was accompanying her."

In case you didn’t know...

‘Khelo India’ is a national sports event initiated to encourage sports amongst the rural section of the society. It is conducted at block, district, state and national levels. Over 1,200 students participated in the competition, 40 of them in the boxing category.

The heart of the matter

Marishwary took a timeout when competing against her opponent. At 2 PM, the first round had to be paused after she stated that she could not fight further. While resting, Marishwary began spasming and she eventually collapsed.

She was immediately rushed to a private hospital in VE Road by her parents and staff. Later, she was transferred to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. Unfortunately, the 14-year-old passed away on her way to the hospital.

The doctor attending to Marishwary said that she was admitted at 1.15 PM. She was then shifted to the emergency ward where she did not respond to medical treatment. She ultimately succumbed at around 2.45 PM.

What next?

Marishwary’s body is undergoing post-mortem at the Tuticorin medical college hospital. Marishwar’s family reported that their daughter was completely healthy and did not suffer from any medical condition.

According to The Hindu, Silas Jebamani, the Resident Medical Officer of Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital stated that the young girl did not have any external injuries and that they would have to wait for the post-mortem to shed light on the matter.

Sportskeeda’s take

A sad episode like this really leaves all the young pugilists who came for the event scarred. Furthermore, it’s a huge loss to the nation as they just lost one of their budding sportspersons.