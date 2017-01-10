Eight-year old Kashmiri Abbu Ammaz wins national boxing championship

Ammaz's father hopes for his son to represent India in the Olympics.

Abbu Ammaz was the youngest contender at the championship (Image Courtesy: DNA)

What’s the story?

Aged just eight, Abbu Ammaz from Jammu and Kashmir's, Rajouri district, won the gold medal at a national level Thai Boxing Championship. Ammaz, a student of class 2, was felicitated by the district authorities and the civil administration, including the police.

Ammaz's father, Abbas Sadaqie said in an interview, "I want him to aim for Olympics. I hope almighty gives him the right direction and wish that he brings glory to India's name across world."

In case you didn’t know...

Despite the political unrest, Kashmir has recently produced a few sporting talents for the country. Hashim Mansoor, a six-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, was another star from the region, winning a gold medal in the Asian Karate Championship held at the Talkatora stadium in Delhi.

Also Read: Kashmir's eight-year old Tajamul Islam crowned World Kickboxing Champion

Mansoor represented India in the sub-junior category in the championship which featured participants from 19 other countries.

Another resident of Bandipora district, eight-year-old girl Tajamul Islam, did the nation proud by winning a gold medal in the World Kick Boxing Championship held in Italy.

Eight-year-old girl Tajamul Islam won the gold medal in World Kick Boxing Championship held in Italy

The heart of the matter

Ammaz started off with Thai Boxing as a hobby and even his parents did not take his Muay-Thai seriously. But it was his coach who convinced Ammaz and his parents of his true potential.

He quickly learnt the movements and technique for the sport, and was blessed with a natural knack for boxing. His coach believed that he could have a career in the sport, and soon enough, he ended up winning the national championship, despite being the youngest contender participating in the competition.

What next?

Ammaz is still young and has a lot left to learn before competing in international events. But the gold medal winner has already has his eyes set on the Olympics. It is encouraging to see someone so young, especially from a region with civil unrest, setting goals so early in life.

Also Read: 2 Indians roped in to play for third division Spanish team, Sociedad Deportiva Lenense

Sportskeeda’s take

The Kashmir valley has been at the heart of unrest for over two decades, but stories such as Ammaz’s gives hope for a brighter future for the region and its people. It is time the Indian government realises it and promotes various sports in the region, and also provides the right training to these young talents.