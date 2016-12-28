10 images that defined cricket in 2016

A year in review from the world of cricket in pictures

by Rajdeep Puri 28 Dec 2016, 16:51 IST

2016 was an eventful year for cricket as we witnessed a lot of memorable tournaments and matches being played and numerous records broken during the process. Be it the T20 World Cup held earlier this year, the Indian Premier League during the summer, or all the exciting Tests that have been played, there was no shortage of entertainment for cricket fans around the world.

There were a lot of memorable moments played out during these matches which will stay etched in our memories for many years to come. From West Indies winning the men and women’s World T20 earlier this year to South Africa achieving a historic whitewash against Australia in the ODI series and India achieving a lot in Test cricket at the end of the year, let’s reminisce all these iconic moments this year through pictures.

#10 Karun Nair’s historic moment

Karun Nair smashed his way to a triple century against England

In the 5th and final Test against England at Chennai, Karun Nair became only the second Indian ever to score a triple century and only the 5th batsman ever to score a triple century as his maiden century. His knock of 303 not out helped India reach their highest ever total in Tests and helped them win the Test by an innings and 75 runs.