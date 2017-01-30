10 players building up amazing form ahead of the Champions Trophy

Have a look at these top batsmen and bowlers in the past few months in ODIs who will be prime targets for opposition in the Champions Trophy

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jan 2017, 16:24 IST

Ben Stokes has been brilliant off late

England are welcoming teams for the Champions Trophy in June this year and the eight cricketing nations are preparing themselves for another showdown. ODIs are in focus as teams try different combinations to fix on the final 15 to take to the tournament.

While some teams have a pretty settled ODI outfit, some others are still trying out newbies to fill the last 2-3 slots in their line-up. Most teams have a few more ODIs before they name the squad for the showpiece tournament although India do not have any ODIs scheduled.

End of last year and the beginning of this year has seen bouts of ODI bilateral series' and some players have put themselves up as potential players to watch out for in the upcoming tournament. Here we take a glance at 10 players who have built some amazing form going into the tournament.

#10 Ben Stokes - England

The England all-rounder is one vital player for the home side in the tournament. His ability to up the ante at the death overs will be something that will give headaches to opposition teams. Stokes also had the knack of breaking partnerships with his pace and extra bounce. Since 2016 August, Stokes has taken 8 wickets at a strike rate of 45.7 and has accumulated 469 runs at an average of 67.0.

#9 Hasan Ali - Pakistan

Hasan Ali: Pakistan’s new pace sensation

The new fast bowler in Pakistan's ODI setup, Hasan Ali has been amongst the wickets. Opening the attack with Mohammad Amir, Ali used his pace to good effect in the series against the Aussies.

He is the second highest ODI wicket taker since 2016 August with 23 wickets in 13 games with a best of 5/52 and a strike rate of 28.12. Hasan Ali is building up the right kind of form to be Pakistan's go-to bowler in the Trophy.