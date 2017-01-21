2008 U-19 World Cup-winning Indian team: Where are they now?

Some of them made it big in international cricket, while some failed to even make it to the national team.

When the Indian team under MS Dhoni was creating history by winning the first finals of the 2008 CB series, the colts under Virat Kohli made the country proud by winning the 2008 U-19 World Cup in Malaysia.

It was a big turning point in the careers of those who took part in the tournament. Some of them made it big in international cricket, while some failed to even make it to the national team. Interestingly, one member quit cricket to pursue management while another is currently working with the Income Tax department.

Let us take a look at what the members of the 2008 U-19 World Cup winning team are doing at the moment:

Virat Kohli

Currently the best batsman in all formats of the game

After leading India to victory in the 2008 under-19 World Cup, Virat Kohli was hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket. He was included in India’s squad to face Sri Lanka in August 2008, just five months after India’s under-19 triumph.

The right-hander had a decent start to his career but didn’t play a single match for India in the next one year. He came back in 2009 and since then, it was just one-way traffic for the Delhi batsman as he went on to cement his place in the team by the end of the year.

He continued to score runs and won the 2011 World Cup with India before making his Test debut in 2011. He was poor in his first few outings in the longer format but made a mark in the whites with a century against Australia at Adelaide in 2012. It was then that the world saw a different Virat Kohli as he started his journey to greatness. There was no stopping the right-hander and he earned a name for himself and is now considered one of the greatest limited-overs batsmen of this generation.

He was appointed the captain of the Indian Test team in 2014 and started dominating in the longer formats as well. He had a great 2015 and 2016 in which he scored tons of runs in all formats.

At the moment, he is arguably the best batsman in this generation across all the three formats. In the first week of 2017, MS Dhoni stepped down from ODI and T20I captaincy and Kohli took over the role to become the captain in all the three formats.