2016-17 Ranji Trophy in numbers

The 2016-17 saw Gujarat beating Mumbai in the finals, winning their first Ranji Trophy in 83 years.

Gujarat players pose with the Ranji Trophy

The 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season has come to an end with Gujarat beating Mumbai by 5 wickets in the finals. With this, Gujarat ended their 83-year wait to get their hands on the elusive trophy for the first time in history.

Gujarat captain Parthiv Patel’s 80 and 143 in the finals sealed the title for his team as they completely outplayed the defending champions Mumbai throughout the match. In the last 4 months, the players played out of their skins and put on a great show of display to win the most coveted title in the Indian domestic circuit.

There were a lot of individual performances with the likes of Priyank Panchal, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Rishabh Pant standing tall among the others. Panchal was one of the main reasons why Gujarat won the title and he ended up as the top run-getter this season. Nadeem scalped over 50 wickets in a season for the second consecutive time and has sent out a strong message to the selectors ahead of the Bangladesh and Australia series.

Rishabh Pant was already rewarded for his performances this season with a place in the Indian T20I squad to face England. Let us take a look at the players who etched their names in the honours board in the 2016-17 edition.

Overall records

Highest innings total: Punjab’s 670 against Baroda at Delhi is the highest innings total for any team this season.

Lowest innings total: Himachal Pradesh were dismissed for just 36 by Hyderabad, the lowest total in an innings this season.

Highest match totals: The match between Baroda and Uttar Pradesh at Nasik yielded 1356 runs.

Biggest victories: Innings and 160 runs by Karnataka against Delhi at Kolkata

Batting records

Most runs: Gujarat’s Priyank Panchal leads the run scorers chart with 1310 runs in 17 innings.

Highest average (minimum 500 runs): Priyank Panchal averages 87.33 runs per innings, the most by any batsman with over 500 runs.

Highest strike-rate (minimum 500 runs): Delhi’s Rishabh Pant scored at a rate of 107.28 runs per 100 balls, the most by any batsman with over 500 runs.

Highest individual score: Gujarat opener Samit Gohil’s unbeaten 359 against Odisha at Jaipur is the highest individual score in an innings this season.

Most runs in a match: Samit Gohil scored the most runs in a match when he scored 363 runs (4+359*) against Odisha at Jaipur.

Most fifties: Three batsmen have scored 7 fifties (50-99) this season. They are Rahul Singh (Services), Uday Kaul (Punjab) and Parvez Rasool (Jammu and Kashmir).

Most centuries: Priyank Panchal has scored 5 hundreds this season, the most by any batsman.

Most double centuries: Priyank Panchal has the most number of 200s scored this season.

Most 50+ scores: Priyank Panchal and Rahul Singh have scored at least 50 runs on 9 occasions this season.

Highest partnerships: Maharashtra’s Sanjay Gugale and Ankit Bawane put on a record 594 runs for the second wicket against Delhi, the most by any pair this season.

Most fours: Priyank Panchal with 171 fours has scored the most number of boundaries this season.

Most sixes: Rishabh Pant scored the most sixes by any batsman this season. He finished with 49 sixes in 12 innings.

Most ducks: Six batsmen share this dubious record by scoring 5 ducks each. They are Siddharth Kaul (Punjab), Pragyan Ojha (Bengal), CM Gautam (Karnataka), Abhimanyu Chauhan and Pankaj Rao (both Chhatisgarh) and Ankit Rajpoot (UP).

Bowling records

Most wickets: Jharkhand’s Shahbaz Nadeem ended up as the leading wicket-taker with 56 wickets this season.

Best average (minimum 25 wickets): Karnataka’s Sreenath Aravind took a wicket for every 13.96 runs he conceded, the least by any bowler with at least 25 wickets.

Best strike-rate (minimum 25 wickets): Karnataka’s Vinay Kumar took a wicket every 31 balls, the least by any bowler with at least 25 wickets.

Best economy(at least 100 overs): Andhra’s DP Vijay Kumar conceded just 1.87 runs per over in the 246.4 overs he bowled this season, the least by any bowler with at least 100 overs.

Most maidens: Chhatisgarh’s AJ Mandal bowled 106 maidens this season, the most by any bowler.

Most fifers: Maharashtra’s Anupam Sanklecha and Bengal’s Ashok Dinda took fifers on five occasions this season, the most by any bowler.

Most 10-wicket hauls per match: Anupam Sanklecha and Shahbaz Nadeem took ten wickets in a match twice this season, the most by any bowler.

Most wickets in a match: Anupam Sanklecha’s 14 wickets against Vidharbha is the most number of wickets taken by a bowler in a match this season.

Best bowling figures in an innings: Goa spinner Shadab Jakati’s 8-53 is the best bowling figure in an innings this season.

Best bowling figures in a match: Anupam Sanklecha’s 14 wickets against Vidharbha is the best bowling figure in a match this season

Fielding records

Most catches by a fielder: Jharkhand’s Ishank Jaggi with 17 catches leads the fielders’ chart.

Most catches by a fielder in a match: Mumbai’s Kaustubh Pawar and Ishank Jaggi took 5 catches in a match, the most by any fielder.

Most catches by a fielder in an innings: Kaustubh Pawar and Ishank Jaggi took 4 catches in an innings, the most by any fielder.

Most catches by a wicket-keeper: Mumbai’s Aditya Tare took the most number of catches by a wicket-keeper with 49 catches.

Most stumpings by a wicket-keeper: CM Gautam and Railways’ Mahesh Rawat effected 5 stumpings each, the most by any wicket-keeper this season.

Most dismissals by a wicket-keeper: Mumbai’s Aditya Tare created a Ranji record by effecting 53 dismissals this season.

Most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a match: Mahesh Rawat was involved in 9 wickets against Bengal at Dharamsala, the most by any WK in a match.