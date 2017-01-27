5 alternate career options for Stuart Binny

Barring an unlikely comeback, we have seen the last of Stuart Binny in the Indian cricket team

Stuart Binny’s finest moment in international cricket

Life is hard as an international sportsperson. Life is harder if you are an international cricketer in a cricket-crazed nation with a 1.2+ strong billion population where everyone has an opinion.

When you are the son of a cricketer who took the most number of wickets in World Cup history (18, record would later be broken) to help his nation lift its first ever WC trophy, things do get a little harder. But when you’ve had a stop-start career in the spotlight, and many people believe you don’t deserve to be in the squad, coupled with the fact that your wife is extremely popular and on TV sets across the country every day, then life has truly screwed you over.

Enter Stuart Binny, son of Roger Binny, husband of Mayanti Langer, and also, cricketer for the Indian cricket team.

After having debuted in January 2014, he became dinner table talk across the country as people doubted the value he added to the team, if any. Being an all-rounder can really be a curse, and that was the case with Binny.

17th June 2014 is a date Binny would love to remind you about as he wrote his way into India’s history books with astonishing figures of 6 wickets for 4 runs against Bangladesh in Dhaka. It is still India’s best figures in ODI history and the 11th best performance by any bowler from any country in the world. But no one cares.

Those are the kind of matches around which legacies are built, but unfortunately for Binny it wasn’t to be. His legacy would be formed around another match in a strange baseball-field-cricket-stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

West Indies were 132/1 after 10 overs when MS Dhoni played the biggest practical joke of his life by handing the ball to Binny. He was thrown into the deep end. Evin Lewis, an absolutely frightening man, tore into him and effectively destroyed his career.

Binny’s first 5 balls would go for 5 sixes. He would end with figures of 1 over – no wickets – 32 runs. He would get no chance for redemption. Not another over in the game, not another match for India. Not just yet.

At 32 and with a plethora of options in the all-rounder department for the Indian cricket team, the writing is on the wall for one of India’s favourite sons.

Here we look at 5 alternate careers for the Bangalore-born cricketer.

Note: This is a satirical piece and the views must be taken with a pinch of salt

#5 A dancer

Stuart Binny celebrating after taking a wicket

Binny’s patented celebration after claiming a wicket is one of its kind. The acrobatic celebration sees him jumping up in delight, folding his legs to a 90-degree angle to his upper body and extending his arms wide – poetry in motion.

He managed 24 wickets in international cricket, certainly not enough as the world deserved to see more of those celebrations.

It does hint at the fact that he might be quite a good dancer as this is not the easiest move to pull off. He could star in ‘dancing with the stars’ with any celebrity who is willing to team up with him.