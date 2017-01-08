5 Australian spinners who can be considered for India tour

As Lyon is set to lead the bowling attack in India, it will be interesting to see who will partner him.

After successfully securing a series whitewash against Pakistan, Australia’s next assignment is a four-Test series against India which is starting from 23rd February in Pune. Though, the conditions will be completely different from what Aussies encounter at home, Smith led side will be high on confidence with four back-to-back wins.

Half of the side was revamped and youngsters were brought into the side in the aftermath of the series defeat against South Africa at home. Matthew Renshaw and Peter Handscomb, the newcomers, have done exceedingly well but the real challenge for them lies ahead, i.e. India tour.

In recent times, alike other teams, Australia too have not been good travellers. Their visit to Sri Lanka last year was nothing short of a humiliation where they suffered a 3-0 clean sweep against the home side. Lack of quality spinners and their inability to bowl on Asian pitches was the main reason for their defeat.

Unlike England, Kangaroos will plan to come prepared with variety of spin bowling options which are coming up in their domestic circuit. As Lyon is set to lead the bowling attack in India, it will be interesting to see who will partner him as Australia will look to halt their losing streak in Asia.

Here we have a look at five spinners Australia may consider for the tour of India:

#1 Steve O’Keefe

Steve O’Keefe bowled with lot of assurance in Sydney Test

Steve O’Keefe made his debut in 2012 against Pakistan in Dubai, but could not cement his spot as Lyon became the preferred spinner once Australia came back at home. He is the most unfortunate bowler post-Shane Warne era, but finally got his chance at SCG against Pakistan which was, in a way, a trial before the selection for the tour of India.

The left arm orthodox spinner didn’t disappoint and returned with decent figures of 4/104. Most importantly he picked up three wickets in the second innings on the final day which also included a key wicket of Pakistan captain.

The New South Wales player has made a great start to this domestic season where he has already scalped 11 wickets in two games at an average of 19.91. Steve also bowled superbly in the only Test he played in Sri Lanka after which he had to return back home due to injury.

O’Keefe’s left arm spin bowling will add variety to the Aussie bowling attack as India possess many right-handers in their batting line up. His experience at the domestic level and his performances in Asia, albeit in only a couple of Tests, makes him a certain starter in the playing eleven.