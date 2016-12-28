5 best instances of Twitter Banter between cricketers in 2016

Social media has become a great place for cricketers to reminisce and make fun of their teammates.

28 Dec 2016

While Twitter hasn't been around for too long, it has certainly provided plenty of entertainment thanks to its ability to bridge the gap between athletes and their fans. But that hasn't been the only reason why social media has become so exciting as it has helped provided current and former cricketers to engage in a conversation.

The likes of Virender Sehwag, James Neesham have proven themselves to be incredibly entertaining on social media with their hilarious tweets and Ravichandran Ashwin has made a name for himself by responding to fans. But when things get most interesting is when two cricketers come together and engage in a conversation.

Here are five of the best twitter banter between cricketers in 2016:

5. Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag

Sachin and Sehwag seem to be enjoying a great chemistry on and off the field

You don't usually expect a congratulatory message to turn into a conversation starter but with Virender Sehwag around, you have to expect the unexpected. And that is what happened following India's victory between one of the country's finest opening partners.

Sachin and Sehwag enjoyed a great chemistry and rapport on the field for India, which translated into runs and their friendship was evident as the pair exchanged an effortlessly humorous conversation on Twitter.

Here is the entire conversation:

A spectacular victory by Team INDIA & many congratulations on regaining the no 1 position in the world test cricket!! #INDvNZ — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 4, 2016

Oh God ji, kabhi kabhi Commentators ko bhi encourage kar diya kijiye.

Thoda Motivation mil jaayega . https://t.co/KOzAUL5gWi — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 4, 2016

Aashirwad me bhi God ji , apni IPL team ke Maalik ke brand ka zikr karna nahi bhoolte.

Sahi me, Duniya hila dete hain aap God ji https://t.co/RA5eSbOpX7 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 5, 2016