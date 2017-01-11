5 best moments from MS Dhoni's final match as Indian captain

Dhoni stood as captain for one last time in the practice match against England.

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jan 2017, 13:47 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni stood as the Indian captain for one last time on Tuesday against England in a practice match, and despite not being able to pull off one final victory, there was a lot for the Indian fans to cherish.

India, who opted to bat first after winning the toss amassed a total of 303 in their allotted 50 overs thanks to a late blitz by Dhoni who smashed his way to an unbeaten knock of 68 off 40 deliveries. There was a lot to cheer for the Indian supporters as Yuvraj Singh was at his vintage best as he scored a quickfire half-century as well. However, the day belonged to Ambati Rayadu who scored a phenomenal century off 97 deliveries after which he retired.

Unfortunately, the English batsmen were too good for the Indian bowlers and chased down the total with 7 balls to spare. Sam Billings was the star with the bat as he scored a sumptuous knock of 93 off 85 balls. Debutant Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up a five-wicket haul and conceded 60 runs in his 10 overs.

Here are the top 5 moments of Dhoni;s final match as captain

#5 Crowd goes crazy as Dhoni walks out to bat

The kind of reception Dhoni received from the fans present at the Brabourne Stadium was as if he was playing in his last ever One Day International. Chants of "Dhoni, Dhoni" rang around the stadium as Rayadu, after scoring a century, made way for his captain to take the crease.

In fact, the crowd were chanting Dhoni’s name right from the beginning of the match and continued to do so even when Rayadu and Yuvraj were tearing the English bowlers apart with their batting performances.