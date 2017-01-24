5 best performers from the 2017 Irani Trophy

Here are the best performers from this year's Irani Trophy.

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jan 2017, 11:22 IST

Another edition of the Irani Trophy concluded on Tuesday, with the Rest of India triumphing over Gujarat at the Cricket Club of India.In the 51 editions of the competitions, both the Rest of India and the Ranji Trophy winners have won the title 27 times now with two matches not producing a outright result.

Here are the 5 best performers from this year’s competition:

5.Siddarth Kaul

Wearing a white bandana, Siddarth Kaul gave a good presentation of himself during the Irani Cup, picking up match-figures of 8 for 156 to help Rest of India restrict the Gujarat batsmen.

Kaul, who was part of the India Under-19 squad which won the title in 2008, had a good season in the Ranji Trophy for Punjab, picking up 35 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 24.62 and showed good skills in the Irani Trophy game at the Cricket Club of India.

If he can show some consistency in his performances, then he will surely add himself to the large pool of fast bowlers, which India have developed in the past few years.