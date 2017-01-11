5 best spells in England versus India One-Day Internationals

Three Indian bowlers feature on this elusive list

by Debdoot Das Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jan 2017, 21:37 IST

There are times when bowlers single-handedly win you games. Who can forget Ravichandran Ashwin’s and Ravindra Jadeja’s exploits in the recently concluded Test series against England where they had the Three Lions on the mat for the most part of the series.

Now with England scheduled to play three One-Day Internationals against India after the Christmas break we look at some of the best performances with the leather in the format.

Here in the article, we look at five best bowling spells in an India versus England ODI.

5# Steven Finn 5/33

Finn (middle) celebrates a dismissal

It was a tri-series in 2015 involving India, Australia and England. In the third game of the series, India locked horns against the English at the Gabba.

India won the toss and the then captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni had no hesitation in batting first on a strip which was quite green in colour.

This is just the opportunity, the lanky England pacer Steven Finn wanted. After the departure of Shikhar Dhawan who was sent back by James Anderson, Finn joined the act and grabbed the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu and the talismanic Virat Kohli in quick succession.

He then pocketed the prized wicket of MS Dhoni and cleaned up Axar Patel to bowl out India for just 153. He finished with figures of 5/33 from his 8 overs. In reply, England knocked off the target with 9 wickets in hand.