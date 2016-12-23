5 bizarre injuries in cricket

Boucher had to retire from cricket in 2012 due to a freak eye injury

It was July 2012 and South Africa were preparing for a daunting summer tour versus England. Playing in a warm-up game against Somerset, Proteas wicket-keeper batsman Mark Boucher suffered a weird and gruesome injury when he was hit in the eye by a flying bail.

It was a leg break from Imran Tahir which had castled batsman Gemaal Hussain and the dislodged bail hit Boucher in the eye. He was diagnosed with a lacerated eyeball when he was taken to a hospital.

As a result of the accident Boucher was forced to retire from international cricket, a platform where he had been playing for 14 long years.

"It is with sadness, and in some pain, that I make this announcement. Due to the severity of my eye injury, I will not be able to play international cricket again,” Boucher had said in a statement then.

Well, Boucher wasn’t the first cricketer to suffer such a freak injury. Sportskeeda looks at a few others.

#5 Glenn McGrath

McGrath tore a few ligaments in his right ankle

It was 2005 and England were being led by the charismatic Michael Vaughan. Many believed this was the side which could beat Australia in the Ashes and win back the Urn for the first time in almost 20 years.

But Glenn McGrath had other ideas as he ran through the English batting order in the first Test at Lord’s, getting to his 500th Test wicket in the process.

But then a loose cricket ball on the outfield at Edgbaston changed the course of the Ashes that year. The Australian team were warming up by playing a game of touch rugby and McGrath who was part of the drill too mistakenly stepped on the stray ball.

He tore a few ligaments in his right ankle and was out of the rest of the series. England won the Test match and went on to claim the Urn.