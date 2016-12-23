5 cricketers who can give Sehwag a run for his money on social media

James Neesham can certainly tickle the funny bone

Cricketers’ connection with their fans forms a very important part of modern day cricket. Very often we see our favourite cricketers taking it out to social media and expressing their opinions and connecting with the outer world. There are also instances when these players have to bear the brunt of popularity when they are mocked by some crazy fans. But what is interesting is the fact that these cricketers not only answer them back in style but their replies are insanely hilarious.

Indian opener Virender Sehwag has been one such cricketer who has been on fire on twitter after he retired from all forms of cricket. His tweets are not only sarcastic but also funny and entertaining. He leaves no opportunity to voice his opinion on any important issue in the most humorous way possible.

However, there are other cricketers too who have a funnier side to them in addition to their phenomenal performance on the field.

Here are 5 such other cricketers who can give Sehwag a tough media on social media:

#1 James Neesham (New Zealand)

Jimmy Neesham is a prolific all-rounder from Auckland who represents New Zealand in international cricket across all formats. The 26-year-old made his international debut against India in 2014 where he created history by scoring the highest score by a number 8 batsman.

Neesham, who is still in the fledgeling stages of his career, is quite active on Twitter where he keeps posting messages about developments in the game. His take on many instances is funny and sarcastic which makes his social media presence very enjoyable. He never hesitates in speaking his mind which many a times bring out a pleasant conversation for his fans to look at.

He had a very sarcastic take on the Indian roads during his visit to India in September 2016 which are generally known to be uncomfortable and inconvenient.

If Kanpur roads were a person they'd be Donald Trump. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) September 27, 2016

He also had an interesting take on Andre Russel's bat which he used recently in the Big Bash League.