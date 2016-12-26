5 cricketers who became parents in 2016

Alistair Cook with wife Alice and his daughter Elsie

Cricketers proliferate joy among their fans and with the heights of success, the expectations from them shoot up prodigiously. But at the end of the day, they are no different from a normal human being with numerous aspirations of life.

Some of them had a new member making his/her way into the family. With 2016 itching to say goodbye and 2017 knocking on the doors, let’s have a look at the players who became fathers in this year.

#1 Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook and wife Alice Hunt said hello to their second baby daughter in the month of October. England were touring Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series and a two-match Test series at that time.

England had pulled off a heist by 2-1 in the ODI series and looked to carry forward the momentum to the Tests. Cook not being a member of the ODI setup, attended his daughter’s birth, but had to return within 18 hours of her birth as he had to lead England in the Test series.

Strangled by the guilt of not being able to abide by the responsibilities of a husband and wife, Cook highlighted his duty towards his national side. During the first Test at Chittagong, he became England’s highest capped player as a Test cricketer, surpassing the legendary Alec Stewart.