5 cricketers who debuted with Virat Kohli in 2008 but didn't soar in international cricket

6 cricketers made their ODI debuts in 2008. Apart from Virat Kohli, none of them play for India currently.

17 Jan 2017

Virat Kohli on his debut tour to Sri Lanka in 2008

Virat Kohli shot to prominence in 2008 when he became only the second Indian captain after Mohammad Kaif to lead his side to glory in the U-19 Cricket World Cup. It is natural for the captain of the side to get fame, but one of the reasons that Kohli made much more headlines than Kaif ever did was the fact that he wore his heart on the sleeve.

He was as animated as they come, and soon was the name on everybody’s lips as plenty of opinions were formed about the youngster. His ODI debut came soon after in the very same year, as he opened the batting along with Gautam Gambhir in Sri Lanka.

Kohli was the only cricketer to earn his ODI debut in the same year as the U-19 World Cup in 2008, but there were 5 other players who made their ODI debuts in the same year.

We take a look at how their careers progressed –

Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary was subjected to intense trial on his debut by Brett Lee

Now 31, Manoj Tiwary might be left to reflect on a career of ‘what ifs’. Having done everything right and having progressed through the ranks at a rapid pace, he was one earmarked for greatness, especially in Bengal circles, where people fondly called him ‘chotta dada’.

He was the first in this list to make his debut in 2008, coming against the most formidable opponents, the Aussies in their backyard. After a solitary failure in his debut, he would have to wait over 3 years to play his next ODI, this time in the Caribbean.

2011 was the best year in his international career as he featured in 5 ODIs for India, and even brought up his only ODI cenutry, against the West Indies in December that year.

He last played for India in July on 2015 in Zimbabwe. With intense competition for middle-order places in the limited overs setup, it is unlikely that he will make a comeback anytime soon.