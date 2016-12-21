5 cricketers who disappointed in 2016

“Jab tak balla chal raha hai thaat chal raha hai, jab balla nahi chalega, toh…”(As long as the runs are coming, everything’s fun. When the runs don’t come…). The words might have been scripted, but Yuvraj Singh, mouthing these lines in a TV advertisement a few years ago perfectly describe the life of a cricketer, bathing in the limelight but uncertain about what will transpire once he’s done with it.

Form is different for everyone: for some, it might be a clear mind, for others it might be the ability to watch the cherry like a football. Then again, nothing can be more miserable than playing through a rough patch, a clogged mind and malfunctioning brain makes it difficult to make two and two equal four.

For the stars listed below, 2016 wasn’t the best year - not just because their numbers weren’t as impressive, but more so because they promised much more than they eventually delivered. Some might have been unlucky, others burdened with additional responsibilities. But somehow, these five players disappointed in 2016:

#5 Martin Guptill – Tests

Much like India’s Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill is a limited-overs stalwart who has managed to look totally out of sorts in the longest format, despite playing close to fifty Tests. His average still hovers below 30 in the whites, much lower than his ODI and T20I numbers.

He had a horrendous series against India, salvaging only one 30+ score in six innings. In sixteen Test innings this year, he could get past fifty on only two occasions, averaging 24.56 with the bat. The situations compounds further because the Kiwi Test team, already running low on experience with the departure of Brendon McCullum, needs a relatively accomplished player to guide the youngsters.

He had a relatively better year in 2015, averaging over 33 and scoring a hundred and three fifties. However, fans are still hoping for him to repeat his limited-over deeds in the longest format.