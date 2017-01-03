5 famous Indian cricketers whose career might end in 2017

Here are five players who might well call it a day from international cricket this year.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jan 2017, 12:09 IST

The Indian captain is still going strong and looks unlikely to retire anytime soon

Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, India had a memorable year in 2016. They achieved plenty as a team and had some standout individual performers as well. A few of those performers were youngsters who were making their mark on international cricket.

As with any year, 2016 saw the retirement of several star performers and as time catches up with the players, it won’t be a huge surprise if 2017 saw a few more names call time on their international career, including some legendary Indian performers.

Here are 5 famous Indian cricketers whose career might end in 2017:

Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan hasn’t played for India since 2012

India haven’t had a lot of luck when it comes to all-rounders. While there have been plenty who have put their hands up, few have been able to sustain their place in the side for an extended period of time. One of the few who managed that was Irfan Pathan but despite picking up more than 300 wickets and scoring nearly 3,000 runs for India, he hasn’t played international cricket since 2012.

The all-rounder is just 32 but has shown that he hasn’t lost his touch. He was phenomenal in last year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and has been one of the most consistent all-rounders in the domestic circuit but that hasn’t earned him a recall just yet.

The emergence of Hardik Pandya has all but meant that his hopes of a recall in T20Is are almost over and so it wouldn’t be surprising if one of India’s most successful all-rounders (statistically) called time on his international career, which promised so much but still never quite fulfilled on that promise.