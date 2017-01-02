5 fast bowlers who should be groomed for the Indian Test team

While some are young and pacy, a few others have been in the domestic circuit for a while

by Debdoot Das Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jan 2017, 18:53 IST

It was a sweet revenge for team India as they beat England 4-0 in a recently concluded five Test series. Virat Kohli and his men not only won these games but dominated the English in every department.

However, India suffered a lot due to injuries. First, their batsmen and then key pacers like Mohammed Shami had to sit out. Kohli had no option but to fall back upon the likes of Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who were quite ordinary with the leather.

He missed a genuine wicket-taker in a fast bowler and time and again he had to rely on his spinners to get him the breakthroughs. The ploy worked against the English but what if it doesn't?

Here in this article, we look as five fast bowlers who can be groomed as future fast bowling stars.

#5 Nathu Singh

So far Nathu has taken 30 wickets from 13 First Class games (Image Courtesy: Sportstarlive )

It is not very often that a player can grab the limelight in his First Class debut. But Nathu Singh did precisely that when he picked up figures of 7 for 87 against Delhi in Ranji Trophy 2015-16.

The performance helped him earn a place in the Board President XI’s squad for a two-day warm-up match against South Africa where he was quite impressive with his pace.

Nathu, son of a labourer from a wire factory near Jaipur, started off his initial training at the Glenn McGrath MRF Pace Academy in Chennai. However, he failed to earn a call-up for his Jaipur district side and had to turn up for Sikkar. But his fortunes changed for the better when he was pocketed by the Mumbai Indians for Rs. 3.2 crores.

He was quite impressive too in the Duleep trophy where he picked a 6 for in the opener. Overall he has taken 30 wickets from 13 matches. At 21, he is still young and the national selectors might look to him provided he bowls with the express pace.