5 former Indian cricket legends who could be the next BCCI president

These former players have all the attributes to be the next boss of BCCI.

@manishpathak187 by Manish Pathak Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jan 2017, 19:28 IST

What next for Indian Cricket?

With the ouster of Anurag Thakur, Indian Cricket is facing a rather dodgy future. The Supreme Court has come down hard on the BCCI for their refusal to accept the Lodha Committee recommendations, and thus it would be interesting to see who next assumes the mantle of the Board in the near future.

The recommendations which finally claimed Anurag Thakur are as follows:

All BCCI and state office bearers must not be over 70 years of age. No official could serve three successive terms either at BCCI or any of the state body. Also, they suggested that office bearers can hold office for a maximum of nine years with a three-year cooling period in between. They also recommended that all politicians should stay away from cricket, and this dealt a decisive blow to Anurag Thakur.

Hence, owing to the aforementioned clauses in the recommendations, Indian cricket would be best served if a former player decides to take up the responsibility. India is one lucky country in this respect, as there are plenty of worthy candidates to choose from.

Also read: The BCCI mess: How 'Crisis Management' could have saved the day!

Here in this list, we take a look at 5 such former players who would be best suited to take up the job in the longer run.

#5 Mohinder Amarnath

Rooted to ground, Amarnath could be a boon for Indian cricket

A rather off-field choice, many would argue, but then Amarnath is one of the best administrators going around. For some reason, Indian cricket has not taken advantage of his cricketing acumen in these years.

He is an outspoken man who never minces his words, and considering the volatile nature of Indian cricket, he could be best suited for the post. Also, he knows Indian cricket inside out and is well versed with the various factors which contribute to Indian cricket.

A board president who knows the grassroots is always a great deal, and Jimmy is one of the best bet we have got at the moment.