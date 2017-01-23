5 highest aggregates in three-match ODI series

India and South Africa feature twice in this list.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jan 2017, 00:06 IST

India feature twice on this list

Run scoring has certainly become easier in the last decade and a half. A combination of more powerful batsmen and rules that have been conducive to hitting, especially in the limited-overs format has been the cause for his rise.

So it is no surprise to see that the top five aggregates in three-match ODI series have all come in the last decade. 1,500 run mark has been breached 29 times in a three-match ODI series but only once has a side managed to cross the 2,000 run mark. The recently-concluded India-England features on this list and

Here is the list of 5 highest aggregates in three-match ODI series:

#5 Chappell-Hadlee Trophy 2007

McMillan scored a fifty and a century to finish as his side's top-scorer in the series



Taking fifth spot on this list is the 2007 Chappell-Hadlee series between Australia and New Zealand in which 1,669 runs were scored in the three matches. New Zealand were batting second in all three matches and they chased down the target set on all occasions to seal the series 3-0.

What is even more surprising about the series is the fact that it makes it onto this list of 5 highest aggregates in three-match ODI series despite the first match being a low-scoring affair in which both sides combined for just 297 runs.

However, the second and third matches, more than made up for the first match as New Zealand chased 337 and 347 in the next two matches to seal a whitewash over their Trans-Tasman rivals. The 1,669 runs scored in the series came at an average of 50.57 at a run rate of over 6.