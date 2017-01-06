5 incredible statistics about MS Dhoni's captaincy

Here are 5 amazing statistics about Dhoni's captaincy that will leave you amazed

@lsinghal11 by Lakshit Singhal Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jan 2017, 17:31 IST

Indian Cricket has seen immense glory in the past decade and much of its credit has to be given to the skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He took over as the captain when the team was in a devastating position after the 2007 World Cup debacle and he had a big responsibility to usher in a new sense of freshness in the team.

Nobody in their wildest dreams would have imagined that a simple boy from Ranchi with no cricketing background will provide India with such immense cricketing success in the coming years.

He always led from the front as the captain and his smart and quick thinking always left the opposition baffled. It was not only his bold decisions, but his charisma, both on the field and off the field, that gave the team a sense of positivity. His selfless character always ensured that team’s preference comes first.

Here are 5 incredible statistics about his captaincy. In addition to the great records, he also provided us with countless memories which cricket fans will never forget for a very long time to come.

#1 Most successful Indian Test captain and 6th overall

Dhoni is the most successful Indian Test captain

Even though Dhoni was more famous for his limited-overs performance and captaincy, his contribution to Test cricket cannot be easily ignored. He redefined Test cricket strategies and made his presence felt when he took to the field. Not only that, Dhoni also took India to the peak of Test rankings in 2009 which they managed to hold for an 18-month long period.

The swashbuckling wicket-keeper batsman is the most successful Indian Test captain after leading the team in 60 matches and winning 27 out of them. He has 6 more wins than his competitor Sourav Ganguly who managed to win 21 Tests during his stint as the Indian skipper.

The Jharkhand-born is also the 6th most successful Test captain in the world having a win percentage of 45, which is also a testimony of his amazing leadership skills.