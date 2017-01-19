5 Indian batting duos with the most 100+ partnerships

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni, with their 256 run-stand against England at Cuttack, broke into the top-5 of this list.

Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jan 2017, 17:35 IST

If you thought Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman’s return as Sherlock Holmes and John Watson for the eponymous Sherlock TV series was the comeback of the new year, in came two giants of ODI cricket to roll back the years and send the Indian fans into a frenzy.

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni, the Jai-Veeru of Indian cricket struck their biggest partnership in ODIs to rescue India from 25-3 to 256, before Yuvraj perished after completing his 150, the first in his career.

In the process, they broke into the top-5 player pairs with most hundred partnerships for India.

Here’s the list:



#5 MS Dhoni - Yuvraj Singh (10)

The Dhoni-Yuvraj association was rekindled with a masterclass at Cuttack, but the two go a long way back as a pair when it comes to rescuing India out of doldrums.

The two started off with a century stand against Zimbabwe at Harare in 2005, when Dhoni scored 56, with Yuvraj’s 53 for company.

In the next five matches, they shared four 100+ partnerships, including two back to back ones against Pakistan in Lahore and Karachi.

Against Pakistan, the duo were especially lethal - as was shown by two more back to back century stands in 2007.

Before the Cuttack ODI, their last 50 plus stand was in the 2011 World Cup final, when Dhoni’s unbeaten 91 guided them to a memorable win against Sri Lanka.