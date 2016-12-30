5 Indian cricketers and their restaurants

While some had to close down the shutters, some have been hugely successful

30 Dec 2016

Indian cricketers have never failed to win hearts with their on-field performances. But many knew of the field, the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach and therefore they came up with restaurants so as to serve their fans.

While for some the ventures ended in disaster, others are quite successful at it and have now got franchises in a few big cities.

Here, Sportskeeda looks at 5 of those restaurants and the fate they suffered.

#5 Sourav’s—The Food Pavilion (Sourav Ganguly)

Ganguly was hardly putting a put wrong in 2004. He was the captain of the team, scoring runs with the bat, picking wickets and back home in Kolkata he opened a restaurant called, ‘Sourav’s—The Food Pavilion’.

For the first few years, it was quite a success. Many diners would go in because of the ambience which was top notch. At first, Sourav co-owned the place but in 2006, he became the full-time owner of it. But that is when the Chappell-Sourav controversy was at its peak. Sourav had to concentrate on the game, on-field issues and business started dwindling, it never recovered from the jolt thereafter.

It is quite strange that in a city which literary worships him, the restaurant failed to take off and in 2011 it was closed down.

Sourav’s brother Snehasish who also used to look after the business had told IANS,” Sourav is very busy. I am also busy. We were not getting time to run it properly. So we took this business decision.”