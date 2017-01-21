5 Indian players who vindicated the decision of the selectors

The selection committee deserves a pat on the back for these selections.

@manishpathak187 by Manish Pathak Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jan 2017, 16:45 IST

The Indian Cricket Team is in red hot form at the moment, and have handed a real pasting to the England side in the ongoing series. After their dominant performances in their Test series, the ODI series has followed the same template.

Any team is only as good as its players, and thus it is only fair to give due credit to the selectors for having done a stellar job in their selection meetings. Theirs is a thankless job, and when the side is not doing well, they receive undue flak from all quarters. Hence, now when the team is in the midst of a purple patch, they deserve all the credit for selecting a number of players and then giving them a long rope across all formats.

Here in this list we take a look at 5 players who got all the success in the ongoing season and one of the main reasons was the confidence shown in them both by the selectors and then the team management.

#5 Jayant Yadav

Jayant Yadav had a brilliant start to his career

The Haryana off-spinner was one of the finds for the Indian cricket in Test matches. Drafted in the playing XI in place of Amit Mishra against England, he took to Test cricket like a duck takes to water.

He made his Test debut in Vishakhapatnam and immediately earned praise for his temperament. With the bat he looked assured and had a solid techinque which gave India a cushion later on in the batting order.

With the ball he was tight and prized out many crucial wickets at important junctures. Towards the end of the series he scored 1 century and claimed 9 wickets. He displayed immense promise and could be an exciting prospect in the coming years for India.