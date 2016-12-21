Top 5 Indian Test debuts with the ball

Syed Abid Ali was a very efficient bowler who contributed with the bat as well





In the recently concluded Test series between Pakistan and New Zealand, debutant Colin de Grandhomme bowled a magical spell in his maiden innings picking 6 wickets conceding only 41 runs at Christchurch. It is an all-time New Zealand record for the best figures by a bowler in a debut innings. The Kiwi followed it up with another wicket in the second innings and finished with match figures of 7 for 64.

Let us have a look at the top 5 Indian bowlers with great debuts in Tests:

#5 Syed Abid Ali (6/55 and 1/61)

In an era where the Indian spin quartet was the dominant force in Indian cricket, Syed Abid Ali was rather underutilised in spite of being more than capable pace bowler. Apart from his bowling capabilities, he was a fielder par excellence and a very handy batsman in the lower-order.

During India’s tour Down Under in 1967/68, he played his first Test against the mighty Australians at the Adelaide Oval. A 6-wicket haul in which he conceded just 55 runs was not what the hosts were expecting from the debutant. Abid Ali’s spell restricted the Aussies to a moderate score but that did not help the Indians much in the long run as the visitors lost the match by 146 runs.

Though he continued to play regular cricket, his journey at the top level ended rather surprisingly after a great all-round show during the 1975 ICC Cricket World Cup. The aggressive cricketer was part of the Indian team which toured England in 1971 and won the first series on English soil. In the 29 Tests he featured in, Abid Ali took 47 wickets and scored 1018 runs playing his last match in Delhi, in 1974.