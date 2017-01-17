5 Indians who have scored the most centuries as ODI captain

A list of Indian captains who have scored the most centuries in ODIs.

@aadyasharma20 by Aadya Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jan 2017, 13:57 IST

An old saying in the Indian cricketing circles states that the Indian team’s captaincy is the toughest jobs in the country after that of the Prime Minister. The constant scrutiny and the unrealistic expectations make a heady concoction, with even the best of the lot cracking under the immense pressure of a billion hopes.

Yet, there have been others who have thrived in the role, scoring runs aplenty without the added pressure of captaincy affecting them as a batsman.

With his 122 against England in Pune, Kohli showed how captaincy has actually helped him soar to new heights as a batsman, with his red-hot form motoring India across 2016. Here are five Indian players who scored the most number of centuries as captain:

#5 Mohammad Azharuddin - 04

Before accusations of match-fixing spelt doom for his international career, Mohammad Azharuddin had created a name for himself with his silken leg side game and astute captaincy. He captained the Indian team in 47 Tests and 174 ODIs, leading them to 90 wins, the most by an Indian skipper before MS Dhoni broke the record in 2014.

As a captain, Azharuddin scored more than 5000 runs, the most by an Indian skipper, second behind only Dhoni, scoring four centuries at an average of close to 40. His highest score of 153 was made during his captaincy days. Two of his centuries were against Pakistan, while one each was against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.