5 instances when fans went against Indian cricketers on social media for silliest of reasons

Fans, sometimes, go ahead to criticise and bash the cricketers for raising a reasonable and valid point.

India is a Cricket fanatic country where fans live and digest cricket as a part of their daily routine. It is very natural for the fans to be interested in knowing about the personal lives of their favourite cricketers and also about the stories that shape them. Social media provides a good platform to cricketers where they enjoy the liberty to interact and converse with their followers in an informal way.

However, as the saying goes, “there is a limit to everything”. This limit sometimes is not adhered to by the people when they go against the cricketers for voicing their opinion through social media. The situation at times, worsens even more, when privacy of these cricketers is invaded and fans go ahead to criticise and bash them for raising a reasonable and valid point.

#1 MS Dhoni was targeted for his simple tweet

MS Dhoni is one of those Indian Cricketers who has a decent number of haters despite being the most successful captain for India in the limited overs format. It is not a rare sight to see Dhoni being involved in some controversy or the other due to both on-field and off-field issues.

His haters never miss out on any opportunity to target him and he is always at the mercy of his critics.

Dhoni put this photo up on twitter asking his fans to spot the difference:

Spot the difference http://t.co/eTEvd3Gp — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) July 17, 2012

To this, one of the fans replied in an arrogant manner asking him to focus on his batting and not waste time on twitter:

@msdhoni plzz concentrate on ur batting not in twitter — Sridhar Reddy V (@urssrilu666) July 17, 2012

In another incident, a disgruntled fan told the skipper that there are many people who hate him and he is one of them even without giving any reason for the same:

@gautambalgi I hope @msdhoni knows there are many ppl who hate him. I am one of them. — I G (@frozen_mirage) July 17, 2012

