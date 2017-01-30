5 most economical bowling performances by Indians in T20Is
A look at the most economical spells bowled by Indians in T20Is
In recent times, the Indian bowling has a major improvement, particularly when it comes to the fast bowlers, who have begun to attain a great level of consistency in their games.
Here we take a look at the 5 most economical spells bowled by the quicks in T20 Internationals:
Note: Only performances where bowlers have completed the ful quota of 4 overs have been considered.
5.Barinder Sran(4-0-10-4) [Economy Rate:2.5] vs Zimbabwe- Harare 2016
Playing his debut T20I, Barinder Sran gave an excellent account of himself against Zimbabwe at Harare, picking up figures of 4 for 10 to skittle Zimbabwe out for a paltry 99.
That performance paved the way for a facile 10-wicket for India and Sran was adjudged the Player of the match for his excellent showing with the ball.