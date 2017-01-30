5 most economical bowling performances by Indians in T20Is

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jan 2017, 13:09 IST

In recent times, the Indian bowling has a major improvement, particularly when it comes to the fast bowlers, who have begun to attain a great level of consistency in their games.

Here we take a look at the 5 most economical spells bowled by the quicks in T20 Internationals:

Note: Only performances where bowlers have completed the ful quota of 4 overs have been considered.

5.Barinder Sran(4-0-10-4) [Economy Rate:2.5] vs Zimbabwe- Harare 2016

Barinder Sran was exceptional on his T20I debut for India

Playing his debut T20I, Barinder Sran gave an excellent account of himself against Zimbabwe at Harare, picking up figures of 4 for 10 to skittle Zimbabwe out for a paltry 99.

That performance paved the way for a facile 10-wicket for India and Sran was adjudged the Player of the match for his excellent showing with the ball.