5 most expensive buys for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL auctions

We take a look at the 5 costliest buys for KKR and their contribution in the team's success.

by Tejas V Top 5 / Top 10 05 Feb 2017, 23:41 IST

McCullum crushes his opponents at ease when he gets going

The Kolkata Knight Riders in the first three seasons never managed to reach the knockout stages of the tournament. In the 2011 IPL auctions, the Kolkata-based franchise wanted a major revamp and retained none of the players who played for them in the first three seasons. They splashed over 40 crores to buy 12 players in the auction. The team management exhibited their fearlessness to spend big and they have continued to do the same since 2011.

All the big-money players bought by them have played a key role in their title-winning seasons. They boast a brand value of $86 million in an evaluation in 2015, which is the highest by some margin. The Kolkata franchise outlay money watchfully and have always chased players who bring more balance to the team rather than the commercial impact a signing would make.

Therefore they possess a complete team with the likes of big-hitting all-rounder Andre Russel, mystery spinner Sunil Narine, and are boosted by the presence of Yusuf Pathan and Robin Uthappa and finally, led by dashing opener Gautam Gambhir.

Let us take a look at the 5 most expensive players who have represented the Knight Riders.

#5 Brendon McCullum – 4.7 Crores

Brendon McCullum set the stage on fire when he smashed an unbeaten 158 against a dismal RCB side in the first ever match in IPL history. He managed only two fifties in the next two seasons with the Knight Riders.

Eventually, he was released after the third edition. Kolkata purchased McCullum again in 2012 for 4.7 crores after the Kochi franchise was scrapped. McCullum scored 289 runs in the 5th edition of IPL with an average of 24.08. His unavailability in the 6th edition due to his international commitments forced the Knight Riders not to retain him.

He went on to represent Chennai Super Kings for two seasons and now plies his trade for the Gujarat Lions. He boasts an IPL career strike rate of 129.39 which is very impressive. Since retiring from international cricket, McCullum has played in almost all the top cricket leagues in the world. Wherever he plays, McCullum is prominent for putting the bowlers under pressure right from the first ball.