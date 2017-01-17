5 players who could prosper under Virat Kohli's leadership

These players will look to do well under Kohli.

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jan 2017, 14:34 IST

Indian cricket ushered in a new era on Sunday, when the Virat Kohli-era began after MS Dhoni resigned from captaincy at the start of the year. It promises to be an exciting phase in Indian cricket with several new players waiting on the horizon looking to become stars in their own right:

We look at 5 young playrs who could blossom under Kohli:

5.Kuldeep Yadav

A prodigious talent, who has not yet the international scene on fire, Kuldeep Yadav could well be the man, to who Kohli could turn to in the future and he too may well have found a leader who would give him the luxury to express himself.

The 21-year-old chinaman, who first burst onto the scene during the 2014 Under-19 World Cup in the UAE, gave a glimpse of his potential during the first Warm Up Match against England last week, where playing for India A, he picked up a five-wicket haul and although the effort went in vain, it gave the Indian cricketing fraternity signs of what one could expect from him in the future.