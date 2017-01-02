5 players who retired from International Cricket in 2016

These players gave up the international game in 2016.

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jan 2017, 21:51 IST

The year 2016 saw many players bid adieu to the game . While some were past their prime, there were a few who had it in them to go on for a few years but instead opted to call it a day.

We look at the players who retired in 2016:

5.James Taylor

One of saddest stories of the year 2016, James Taylor’s promising career came to an abrupt halt in April last year after he was diagnosed with a serious heart condition-Arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia.

That meant that Taylor had to call it quits from the sport after having played a mere 7 Tests and 27 ODIs. He was part of the England squad at the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and also featured in his side’s tour to South Africa at the start of this year.

We hope that whatever he chooses in his second innings, he attains huge success in that field.