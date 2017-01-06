5 players who were unlucky to miss out on a spot in the Indian ODI and T20I squad to face England

While there are plenty of players who are happy, some will be disappointed.

@srihari_93 by Srihari

Raina’s chances of making it to the Champions Trophy squad look slim after he was left out

As with any squad announcement, some players are left disappointed while others are left counting their lucky stars. In this regard, the Indian squad announcement for the ODI and T20I series against England was no different.

Yuvraj Singh, who hasn’t played an ODI since 2013 found a spot in both ODI and T20I squads while Suresh Raina, who has an impressive track record in England where India will play the ICC Champions Trophy in June was left out of the ODI squad but found a spot in the T20I squad.

The biggest news, however, was the official announcement of Virat Kohli as the captain of both the ODI and T20I sides with MS Dhoni’s decision to step down from limited-overs captaincy. With the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja both picked for both squads, some players were unlucky.

Here are 5 players who were unlucky to miss out on a spot in the Indian ODI and T20I squads to face England:

Deepak Hooda

With MS Dhoni’s resignation from limited-overs captaincy and the likely shift to No.4, there was a vacancy in the finisher role. While there have been plenty clamouring for Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh, Deepak Hooda can certainly count himself unlucky to not have got a chance.

With a first-class average in excess of 50 and List-A average of over 40 and some handy off-spin in his kitty as well, Hooda could have been a brilliant addition to the squad. He has already shown his finishing prowess with Rajasthan Royals and the fact that he is just 21 doesn’t hurt his chances as well.

Selectors have shown that they are giving preference to current form and having scored nearly 800 runs in this year’s Ranji Trophy at an average of over 70, he is in great form as well and lost out by virtue of lack of experience to Raina and Yuvraj.