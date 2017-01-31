5 players who were unlucky to not be picked in Indian squad for one-off Test against Bangladesh

The Indian squad for the one-off Test against Bangladesh at Hyderabad, scheduled between the 9th and the 13th of February was picked on Tuesday. The 16-man squad was on expected lines with only the inclusion of Abhinav Mukund as the third opener in the squad.

His inclusion saw many question as to why he was picked ahead of a Parthiv Patel, who had done very well as a replacement for Wriddhiman Saha and many others who also had equally well as Mukund with the bat in the domestic season.

Here are five players who can consider themselves unlucky to not get a berth:

5.Parthiv Patel

After Wriddhiman Saha was injured before the start of the Mohali Test against England, the team management recalled Gujarat stumper Parthiv Patel to the squad and in the remaining games, made 195 runs at an average of 65 with two half-centuries.

Patel’s glove work in those games were also impressive, as he few errors, both while standing for the quicks as well as for the spinners, displaying good technique while collecting the ball against both kind of bowlers.

Patel also solved the headache of promoting someone like a Cheteshwar Pujara higher up the order as he became the third opener which the team was on the look out in the absence of the regulars and even helped finish things quickly in the game at Mohali.

the 30-year-old will now hope that he gets a berth in the Indian squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that succeeds this game, if not, then his future as an Indian cricketer will once be under doubt.