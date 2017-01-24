5 Players to watch out for from the India England T20I series

These players will look to do well.

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jan 2017, 15:35 IST

The ODI series is over and it is time for the final leg of England’s long tour of India, which began with the Test matches in November 2016 at Rajkot. The visitors have lost both the Tests and the ODIs and will now look to end their time in India on a high.

Here are 5 players to watch out for from the series:

5.Jason Roy

In the absence of Alex Hales, Jason Roy will be the man on whom Eoin Morgan will be banking on to provide the team with a good start at the top of the order. The 26-year-old Durban- born right-hander has a T20I Strike-Rate of 128 and will come into the series with some good form under hi belt, having made a fifty plus score in each of the three ODIs against India.

Prior to coming to India, Roy was part of the Sydney Sixers team in the Big Bash League, but did not have the best of times with the franchise, making a mere 92 runs in 4 matches.

He now has a chance to put on a better showing in England colours, when the T20I series begins in Kanpur on Republic Day.