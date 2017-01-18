5 players who debuted with MS Dhoni in 2004, but couldn't live up to their potential

Along with MS Dhoni, four more Indians made their ODI debuts. None of them feature in the current Indian team.

@aadyasharma20 by Aadya Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jan 2017, 12:43 IST

As a long haired stumper with an unconventional technique, MS Dhoni, at first impression, seemed to be a misfit: a rebellious character with a quiet demeanour, possessing a mysterious air around his abilities when he first draped the Indian blue. Nothing much had been documented about him apart from his pinch-hitting skills in a tri-series in Kenya.

Leap after leap, he climbed up the rungs at breakneck speed, first as an attacking batsman, then as a solid wicketkeeper, and finally as a leader. Humble beginnings were long forgotten, and a glittering career, one which continues to flourish, was constructed in the next decade.

The year 2004 saw four other youngsters make their debut for the Indian team, none of whom play at the top-level now. Be it misfortune, or the inability to translate their domestic success and graduate further, the others couldn’t live up to their potential. Enlisted below is the brief summary of their careers:

Irfan Pathan

Indian fans had already started thanking their gods when a left-arm speedster, with raw pace and prodigious swing, finally seemed to be the answer to the long standing quest to find Kapil Dev’s successor.

He made his Test debut in the 2003/04 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, progressing to make his ODI debut against the Aussies in the tri-series at Melbourne in January 2004. It wasn’t a memorable first appearance, for he went for 61 runs from his quota of 10, without managing to add a single tick to his wickets column.

For the next few years, he showed instances of pure brilliance, including a Test hat-trick, only the second by an Indian. However, as is the case in Indian cricket, his talent proved too good to handle, and he was mismanaged as a player.

From giving too much importance to his batting to changing his bowling style, Pathan was thrown around like a bathroom rug, before he lost his rhythm and swing and was lost to the team completely.

He last played for the Indian team in October 2012.