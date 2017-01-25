5 reasons why Amit Mishra should always be in the Indian playing XI

Amit Mishra is like a pocket size grenade

by Debdoot Das 25 Jan 2017

Mishra celebrating one his dismissals

Two days back the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that the veteran spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested for the T20 series against England and that tweakers Parvez Rasool and Amit Mishra have been drafted into the squad as replacements.

Now, this was required as both Ashwin and Jadeja have been playing constant cricket for the last few months. Also, this gives a huge opportunity to players like Mishra and Rasool to prove themselves at the big stage.

Mishra last played for India in the Test series against England where he picked up five wickets in two games. Prior to that, he played in the ODI series against New Zealand where he was the men in blue’s top wicket-taker with 15 strikes at 14.33 and an economy rate of 4.79. He had played that series, too, in the absence of Ashwin and Jadeja, who were rested.

However, in this article, we look at why Mishra should be always in the playing XI and why he should not be just a mere replacement.

#5 His leg-spinners are old school but effective

Mishra has one of the most lethal legspinners in the game

Amit Mishra is one of those few leg-spinners around the world now, who gives it a real rip. He is not one like an Anil Kumble or Samuel Badree who troubled batsmen more with their line and length. Mishra usually, troubles the batters with his spin.

He also gives his leg spinners a nice loop so that batsmen are drawn into playing the false shot, something which the great Shane Warne used to do. When in full rhythm, his leg-spinners are quite a difficult delivery to face as he almost turns it square on dusty Indian pitches. And therefore, dismissals like caught behind, stump come into play.