5 reasons why Bangladesh can pull off an upset in the Hyderabad Test

Bangladesh have run India close on several occasions in the recent past

by Debdoot Das Top 5 / Top 10 06 Feb 2017, 19:21 IST

The Bangladesh Team

"We want to tell world cricket what we can do in India.We want to play in such a way that India invites again and again. This to me is just another Test match,” Mushfiqur Rahim was quoted by Espncricinfo a few days back, and it might just be the warning bells for team India.

But then again you expect Virat Kohli and his men to have a cakewalk in the one-off Test match at Hyderabad against the minnows especially because of the form they are in. But in cricket, it is difficult to predict the future.

This Bangladesh side are not amongst those who would lie down and take a beating. These young bunch of cricketers have improved by leaps and bounds in the past two years or so and can give the hosts a run for their money. Maybe they can also pull off an upset. Here are five reasons why?

#5 Similar playing conditions can be an advantage

Conditions in India are almost same as in Bangladesh

A journalist once jokingly said, “If you take a flight from Kolkata to Dhaka, you arrive before you can even lock your seat belt.”

Well, Hyderabad is a bit far away but the conditions there are quite similar. The visitors will relish playing in such an environment on which they have been brought up and might just pull something special out of the hat.

Also, they have been here for a few days now, and have acclimatised to the conditions. They are also playing a tour game as part of their preparations, so India should be ready to face a stiff fight when they the two sides lock horns on February 9.